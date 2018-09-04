After loss to Plains, Cavaliers clear Saturday hurdle at own tourney

PLEASANT PLAINS (Aug. 30 2018) – A second half goal by Joey Bryan enabled host Pleasant Plains to sneak past Carlinville 1-0 in non-conference play Wednesday.

The Cavies (1-1) and Cardinals were scoreless at the half, until Bryan’s goal in the 63rd minute gave the Cardinals the lead. Kody Freitag got the assist.

Plains held a 9-2 edge in shots on goal, with Matt Schmidt getting the only shots on goal in the game for Carlinville.

Joey Lee had four shots on goal for the Cardinals, which got a shutout win from Evan Saebeler, making two saves.

Andrew DeNeve made eight saves in goal for Carlinville. Nate Burns had a yellow card called against him in the first half after a hard foul.

Carlinville had 11 fouls to five for Pleasant Plains. The Cavies had just three corner kicks to nine for Pleasant Plains.

Carlinville Classic

The Cavaliers for the first time in five years won a pair of Saturday games to advance to the championship bracket.

Carlinville (3-1) beat Roxana 1-0 then defeated Athens 3-2 in comeback fashion.

The Cavaliers faced Southeast in a semifinal match Tuesday evening, with the finals set for Thursday night.

Against Roxana, the Shells held a 9-4 edge in shots, but DeNeve came up with the shutout win in goal.

Matt Schmidt got the only goal, taking a cross pass from Treiton Park to shoot it off the hands of the goaltender, Dawson Klunk at 51:45 of the second half.

Schmidt, Landon Eades, Trey Gall and Levi Yudinsky had the shots on goal for Carlinville. Dylan Klunk had four of the Shells’ nine shots on goal. Carlinville had two corner kicks to one for Roxana.

In the second game late Saturday afternoon, Carlinville came from behind with three unanswered goals to defeat Athens, 3-2.

The Warriors got a goal from Jonah Krick at 14:49, assisted by Ethan Corbin to make it 1-0.

Six minutes later, Blake Chastain scored on a breakaway for a 2-0 Warriors lead at 20:40.

Park got the Cavaliers back in the game with a pair of goals four minutes apart.

The first goal, at 25:01, came off an assist from Zaiden Reese, as the shot went over the goalie off a header.

Park then tied the game 2-2, assisted by Schmidt and Gall, at 29:07 off a corner pass and tapped by Gall, with the shot by Park.

It was a 2-2 game heading to the second half. Carlinville got the go-ahead goal from Gall at 13:51, assisted by Travis Osborn on a deep shot over the top of the goalie.

Carlinville held a 6-4 edge in shots. DeNeve made two saves; Danny Gerard had three saves for Athens. The Cavaliers had three corner kicks in the game.

North Mac 7, Gillespie 0

At Girard, Marshal Creasy had two goals and two assists as North Mac improved to 2-0 Wednesday..

The Panthers led 4-0 at the half.

Justin Bounds added two goals and an assist. Cole Hatalla and Matthew Montgomery both had one goal and one assist. Kaedyn Royer had a goal, and Bryant Kirk finished with an assist.

North Mac outshot the Miners 18-4. Both teams had four corner kicks.

Riverton 7, Gillespie 0

At Gillespie, the Miners remained scoreless through three matches as Riverton scored six first-half goals to power to victory.

Brady Fletcher had the hat trick for Riverton (2-0).

Staunton 6, Carlyle 0

At Staunton, Carson Rantanen had the hat trick and an assist in Staunton’s first win of the year Thursday.

Staunton, getting three goals in each half, also got goals from Connor Anderson, Ian Bridges and Trent Stamer. Stamer added an assist.

North Mac 8, Southwestern 0

At Girard, the Panthers improved to 3-0 Thursday, scoring four goals in each half.

Garrett Shurig had four goals and added an assist for North Mac. Royer added a goal and two assists; Creasy had a goal and an assist; Jerico Butacan and Montgomery scored goals and Hayden Pierce added two assists.

Staunton 1, Southeast 1

At Carlinville, Staunton got a goal from Ian Bridges in the second half to tie Southeast at the Carlinville Classic.

Lincolnwood defeated Staunton 3-0 in the Bulldogs’ other contest on Saturday.

Carlinville’s Trey Gall battles a Roxana player for possession of the ball near the sideline Saturday morning at the Carlinville Classic tournament. Photo/Eric Becker