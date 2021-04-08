Losing streak at seven for CHS volleyball

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

In their first week without their head coach Kaitie Hammann on the sideline, the Carlinville High School volleyball Cavaliers went 0-3.

Carlinville is 2-7 overall and remains winless since Mar. 18. The Cavaliers started 2-0 and have lost seven straight since.

Cavaliers lose in

Leefers’ debut

The Cavaliers were unable to give Jordan Leefers a win in her head coaching debut and fell to Vandalia 16-25, 15-25 Mar. 29.

Gracie Reels, Lexy West and Jill Stayton had three kills apiece in the loss.

West added 10 assists and Catie Sims made 11 digs.

West has 38 assists, but Carlinville can’t get past Greenville

In what was considered to be the showdown of the South Central Conference season thus far, the Cavaliers were unable to overtake Greenville despite a valient effort in three thrilling matches Apr. 1.

Carlinville grinded tooth and nail to get an equalizing 30-28 victory in the second set after falling 22-25,…..

