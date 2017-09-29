Lorraine Settgas, 94

CARLINVILLE (Sept. 29, 2017) – Lorraine Settgas, 94, of Carlinville passed away peacefully in her sleep early Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, at her residence.

She was born May 12, 1923, to Rose Strodtbeck and William Ogroski. She married Robert Settgas of Brooklyn in 1948; he preceded her in death in 1999.

Mrs. Settgas and her husband lived in Kirkwood, Mo., raising two children. She moved to Carlinville in 2010 to be closer to family. Over the years she bicycled thousands of miles with her husband, with whom she also enjoyed square dancing, was active with the Henry Shaw Cactus Society, traveled the world, volunteered at hospitals and helped start WeCare Recycling in Carlinville.

Surviving are two children, Roy Settgas and Joy Duncan; grandchildren Eric Kaiser, Devin Kaiser and Cara Duncan; and adopted grandson Lee Duncan.

A memorial service was held from 4-7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 25, at Rural Methodist Church in Carlinville. Cremation was accorded by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.

Memorials may be made to hospice organizations, Rural Methodist Church in Carlinville or We Care Recycling.