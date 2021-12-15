Lorraine Little Jackson

Lorraine Little Jackson, 88, of Benld, passed away at Heritage Health of Carlinville, on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:15 p.m.

She was born April 22, 1933, in New Douglas, to James Forbes and Ida Arndt Forbes.

She married Marvin Little and then William Jackson.

She was retired as a waitress and restaurant manager for Mill Cafe.

Lorraine started Adopt A Pet, Benld, in 1983 and remained as the shelter director.

She is survived by her step daughter, Barbara Smothers of Springfield; six step grandchildren; sisters, Laverne Slightom of Carlinville, Jeanie Fox of Decatur; and brother, Ron Forbes of Donnellson.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; both spouses; step son, Marvin Little; brother, James Merle Forbes; and sister, Velma Talick.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Benld, at 11:00 a.m.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Benld, is in charge of the arrangements.