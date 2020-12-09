Loretta Reeves

Loretta Dee (Poochie) Reeves, 77, passed away at her home in Mt. Olive, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at 9:53 a.m.

Loretta was born Sept. 3, 1943 in Highland, to the late Lonnie Earl McMahan and the late Amie Pearl (Gibson) Morton. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Cleo Reeves, a daughter, Shelly Rapien; four sons, Lloyd (Bud) Rapien, James (Rocky) Reeves, Clinton Reeves and John Reeves; a great-granddaughter, Amellia Lloyd, a sister, Betty Voss; and two brothers, Charles and Timothy McMahan.

Loretta is survived by two sons, Kenny (Jody) Reeves and Steven (Chris) Reeves; two brothers, Lonnie McMahan and Charles Morton; a sister, Carla Wells, 11 grandchildren: Joshua (Hannah) Lloyd, Shane Lloyd, Jamie Reeves, Jama Reeves, Annmarie Reeves, Quinton Reeves, Christopher Reeves, Lisa Reeves, Emily Reeves, Kaitlyn Reeves, Breann Schaaff and eight great-grandchildren.

