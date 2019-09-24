Loretta L. Park

Loretta L. Park, 87, of Benld died at St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at 6:05 a.m.

She was born Aug. 7, 1932, in Clayton, Mo. to Louis Scatizzi and Aurora (Zuccolotto) Scatizzi.

She married George Joseph Park April 28, 1951 at United Methodist Church in Benld. He preceded her in death on Aug. 28, 2001. She was a homemaker and had been a LPN at Community Memorial Hospital, Staunton, for 18 years.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Benld, where she was Bible School director, song leader and director of Sunday school. Loretta was a former member of Benld Public Library Board. She was also a member of the 4-H Softball Team where she was pitcher.

She is survived by her son, David (De Ann) Park of Fuquay-Varina, N.C., daughter, Laura (Don) O’Brien of Benld; grandsons, Ben (Jennifer) Park of Cary, N.C., Neil Park of Fuquay-Varina, N.C.; great-grandchildren, Grant Benjamin Park and Grayson Roger Park.

Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, spouse and daughter, Patti Park.

Friends may call on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Benld, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Funeral services are Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home in Benld, with Pastor Sharon Treptow and Pastor Kevin Treptow officiating.

Burial will be at Benld Cemetery, Benld. Memorials are suggested to Benld Cemetery, Benld Library or Adopt-A-Pet. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Benld, is in charge of the arrangements.