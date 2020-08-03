Loretta Irene Bouillon

Loretta Irene Bouillon, 87, of Piasa, died at 3 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehab Center.

She was born Feb. 12, 1933 in Jerseyville to the late James and Ethel (Martin) Calvert.

Irene married Melvin Harold Bouillon July 8, 1949 in Jerseyville. He preceded her in death in 1999.

She was a homemaker, staying home to care for her family. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Piasa where she had taught Sunday School for more than 50 years. Irene enjoyed crocheting, cooking, writing letters and loved babies. Her grandchildren will always remember her having candy for them every time they would visit.

Irene is survived by three children Diana Bouillon, Janis Lawrence (Jerry Beiermann Jr.) of Athens and David Bouillon (Angie Watkins) of Brighton; two grandchildren Rebekah (Jason) Wade Moxey and Kristi Bouillon; two sisters Mary (Don) Jackson and Sheila Dawdy; three sisters-in-law and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin; parents James and Ethel; grandson Charles Z. Wade; siblings Gene Calvert and Marcella Campbell.

Visitation will be held from 5 pm to 8 pm on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Funeral Service will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Piasa.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

Those wishing to leave online condolences may do so at andersonfamilyfuneral.com.