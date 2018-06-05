Loren R. Guthrals, 77

FARMERSVILLE (June 5, 2018) – Loren R. Guthals, 77, of Farmersville passed away Tuesday evening, May 29, 2018, at his residence.

Loren was born June 7, 1940, in Farmersville, a son of Albert and Kathryn (Duff) Guthals.

Loren graduated from Farmersville High School with the class of 1959 and from Lincoln Land Community College with an associate’s degree in landscaping.

He married Lois (Stewart) on Nov. 12, 1999, in Carlinville.

Loren worked at Crown II Coal Mine in Virden for over 20 years and retired in 2002 as a buggy driver. He loved to fish, garden and landscape his home. He was a St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed watching basketball on television. Loren was a member of the UMWA.

Loren was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation was held on Thursday, May 31, from 4-7 p.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard. Funeral services were conducted at 10 a.m., Friday, June 1, at the funeral home with Rev. Bobbi Blackard. Burial followed in Bethel Ridge Cemetery, rural Atwater.

Loren is survived by his wife, Lois Guthals of Farmersville; son, Allen George Guthals of Waggoner; son, Danny Joe Guthals of Girard; step-son, Christopher (Tiffani) Caudle of Springfield; step-son, Gerald Knuth of Springfield; step-daughter, Ginger Knuth of Farmersville; sister, Janet (Al) Bertolis of Decatur; and a niece and nephew.

Memorials may be made to Farmersville-Waggoner Ambulance.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard, was in charge of arrangements.