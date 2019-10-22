Loren O. Ross

Loren O. Ross, 93, of Palmyra died on Wednesday Oct. 16, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

Born in Modesto on May 29, 1926 he was the son of the late Morrison and Lena (Oxley) Ross.

On Aug. 14, 1949 he married the former Laura Killebrew and she survives. Also surviving are a daughter and son-in-law: Linda and Nick Kottis of Naperville, a son and daughter-in-law: Roger and Brenda Ross of Palmyra, a daughter: Jean Marie Ross of Palmyra, five grandchildren: Brandi (Andrew) Paluska, Andrew Tiler Ross, Lauren (Lee) Fink, Christine Kottis, Rebecca (Bradley) Pettit, four great-grandchildren: Owen, Eli and A.J. Paluska, and Landon Ross. A brother: Eldon (Joyce) Ross of Scottsburg, Ind. also survives. Preceding him in death were his parents, two brothers: Harvey Ross, Wendell Ross, and two infant sisters: Marilyn and Virginia Marcell Ross.

Mr. Ross was a farmer, but in his life, he also worked at Pillsbury in Springfield and Caterpillar in Peoria. He was a member of the Waverly Baptist Church, the Palmyra Masonic Lodge, the Palmyra School Board, the Palmyra Lions Club, the Ansar Shrine Temple and the Order of the Eastern Star.

He had many pastimes: painting, water skiing, boating and flying airplanes. Loren enjoyed travel and seeing the new baby calves and checking the crops. He cherished his grandkids and quietly listening to the love of his life play the piano and organ.

Visitation was Sunday Oct. 20, 2019 at the Stultz-Neece Funeral Home in Palmyra. A masonic service preceded the funeral service. The funeral was Monday Oct. 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with burial to follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Palmyra. Donations may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children and the Scottville/Palmyra Rescue Squad.