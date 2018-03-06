Loren A. Darr, 86

 MEDORA (March 6, 2018) – Loren A Darr, Sr, 86, of Medora passed away at 3:20 p m on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2018 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

Loren was born on Oct. 6, 1931 in Macoupin County to Chester & Blanche (Schaaf) Darr. He married Velva Jean Stanton on Feb. 10, 1951 in Jerseyville who survives and they just celebrated their 67th Anniversary.

Loren was a truck driver for CBW Transport. He was a member of the Tri-County Rod & Gun Club, The Moose and The Eagles

He is survived by his wife, Velva Jean Darr of Medora; two daughters & son in law, Gloria Darr and Peggy & Tom Rhodes both of Medora; two sons & daughters-in-laws, Loren and Cheryl Darr Jr and Jim & Denise Darr both of Medora; seven grandchildren, Niki (George), Lori, Ashley (Shane), Danielle (Josh), Brady, Amy (Rodney) and Chris (Chrissi); six great-grandchildren, Reid, Bailee, Hunter, Jackson, Connor and Caitlin; sister, Geraldine Cox of Jacksonville; brother, Dale Darr of Medora; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Maurietta Stone; brothers, Eldon, Myron, Dwight, Floyd and Clyde Darr.

Visitation was held from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 at Targhetta & Wooldridge Funeral Home in Medora. Funeral Services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 at Targhetta & Wooldridge Funeral Home in Medora with Rev. Ray Robinson officiating Burial was in Medora Cemetery.

Memorial may be made to Shriners Hospital.

