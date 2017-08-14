Loraine Killam, 78

Loraine Killam, 78, of Carlinville passed away Sunday morning, Aug. 13, 2017, at her residence in Carlinville.

Loraine was born on Aug. 9, 1939, to Andrew and Beulah (Brown) Behl in Farmersville. She married George William Emmons, and he preceded her in death. Loraine then married Edwin Killam, who also preceded her in death.

Loraine was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Carlinville. She was a homemaker and loved flowers, quilting, and embroidering.

Loraine is survived by her daughter, Penny (companion, Mick Hicks) Emmons of Carlinville; son, George William (Jennifer) Emmons of Carlinville; three grandsons, David E. (Jamie) Emmons, Matthew (Chessa) Emmons, and Jordan Emmons; two great-grandchildren; goddaughter, Shelly Boatman; three sisters, Beulah Enslow of Carlinville, Rose (Elwood) Boatman of Carlinville, and Dorey (Jerry) Kahl of Shipman; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Loraine was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; son, David Emmons; four brothers; and two sisters.

Graveside memorial services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 10 a.m. at the Carlinville City Cemetery, Carlinville, with Pastor Tim Wilcoxen officiating.

Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association or Macoupin County T.A.I.L.S.

