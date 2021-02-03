Lora Ann “Ann” Wilhite

Lora Ann “Ann” Wilhite, 69 of Carlinville, formerly of Springfield, passed away Tuesday evening, Jan. 26, 2021, at Heritage Health Care in Carlinville.

Ann was born June 13, 1951, in Carlinville, the daughter of Louis Edward II and Lora (Ward) Wilhite.

Ann graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 1969. She furthered her education at Blackburn College with a BS in Chemistry and a MS in Physiology from the University of Illinois in Springfield.

She married Roy Boyer April 11, 1977 in Springfield.

Ann started her working career at Prairie Farms Dairy as a chemist, then at St. John’s Hospital working on research, and most recently for the State of Illinois Environment Protection Agency as a chemist. She also worked to promote scholarship opportunities for students entering the field of chemistry.

Ann became a Master Naturalist through the University of Illinois and worked to preserve natural prairie lands and trails.

In 2018 she was diagnosed with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, a neurodegenerative disorder affecting speech and physical abilities.

Ann is survived by her brothers, Ed (Diane) Wilhite of Champaign, Allen (Mary) Wilhite of Huntsville, AL; sisters, Marcy (Pete) Andersen of San Diego, CA, Amy (Chuck) Gugger of Edwardsville; dear friend Ann Kibe; and several nieces and nephews.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents.

Burial will be in Hornsby Cemetery with her parents.

In lieu of flowers Ann would recommend that you plant a tree.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.

