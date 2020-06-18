‘Looking to the past’ fair section available

The Macoupin County Fair is not being held this year. However, the Enquirer~Democrat published a special section to give readers a chance to read previous articles about the fair from earlier editions of the newspaper.

The following is a story from 2010.

Seniors enjoy a day at the Fair

Senior citizens from across the county came out for the Senior Citizen luncheon at the Macoupin County Fair July 21.

Fairgoers enjoyed a break from the heat beneath the Franke Pavilion, and the seniors got a free lunch.

AFter a warm welcome by Fair Board President Mark Dugger, Jerry and Mary Jane Thomas were introduced as the 2010 Macoupin County Fair Senior King and Queen. On hand for the event were the newly crowned Miss Macoupin County Megan Broom, Junior Miss Hannah Ruffatto and LIttle Mister Jake Rookey and Little Miss Braley Wiser.

Ben Strode, who emceed the event, announced the winners of the Grandma and Grandpa of the Year Essay Contest. Students were given the opportunity to enter a grandparent in the competition by writing an essay explaining why their grandparent should be Grandma or Grandpa of the Year. The essays were judged based on four grade categories. Not all of the categories received entries. Each of the winners was given a plaque and a commemorative pin.

Marilyn Bennett of Medora won Grandpa of the year in the third and fourth grade category. Julie Bennett wrote this about her grandmother:

“My Grandma is always there for me and shows me the love and care that I need to grow up and be a respectable child.”

Raymond Miller of Gillespie was honored with the Grandfather of the Year award in the third and fourth grade category. His granddaughter, Lindsey Miller, wrote this about Raymond in her entry.

“Here are some words that describe my Grandpa, joyful, hard worker, nice, intelligent, calm, forgiving, patient and proud. I couldn’t ask for a better Grandpa than him.”

Grandmother of the Year in the fifth and sixth grade category was awarded to Mildred Pedigo of Girard, who was described in an essay written by her grandson, Oak Lee Pedigo.

“I love my Grandma more than anything,” wrote Oak Lee Pedigo. “She is the best at everything. No one could ever work harder than or do as much as my grandma does for our family.” The compliments continued, “I’m so glad she’s always here for my mom, brothers and me. I love you, Grandma.”

Winner of the fifth and sixth grade Grandfather of the Year was Terry Barkley of Carlinville. Barkley’s granddaughter, Mackenzie Michaelis, wrote of her grandfather, “My Grandpa Terry deserves to be Grandfather of the Year because of his loving heart and great personality. It is great to have such a special Grandpa.”

Mary Miller of Gillespie was honored with Grandmother of the Year in the seventh and eighth grade category. She was entered by her granddaughter, Nichole Miller, who wrote this:

“My Grandma always plays a game with us, and we always have a great time. That’s why my Grandmother is special. Even if she doesn’t win Grandmother of the Year, I still love her.”

Strode, who is also superintendent of the fair’s education building, presented the 2010 Ella Fuess Memorial Award to Sarah Bussmann, a 2010 graduate of Gillespie High School.

The award’s namesake, Fuess, was superintendent of the education building for many years. Her daughters, Susan and Phyllis, began the award in her memory. The award is given annually to an outstanding art student.

(This story originally appeared in the July 29, 2010 edition of the Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat).