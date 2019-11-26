Lois M. Tipton

Lois Maurine Tipton, 93 of Girard passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Sunrise Skilled Care and Rehab in Virden.

Lois was born January 22, 1926, in Girard, a daughter of L.T. and Ethel F. Harshbarger Weddle.

Lois graduated from Girard High School with the Class of 1944.

She married Henry L. Tipton on May 12, 1946, (Mothers Day) at the home farm in Girard.

Lois worked as a librarian for Girard Township Library for 25 years, retiring in 1996. She was a member of the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary, Girard Women’s Club, National Historical Society, Board Member of the Lewis and Clark Library System and Church of the Brethern in Girard.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Edgar Weddle in World War II.

Visitation was held Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Girard.

A private funeral service was conducted on Monday, Nov. 25.

Private family burial followed in Girard Cemetery.

Lois is survived by her husband, Henry L. Tipton of Girard; son, LT. Col. (USAF Retired) Charles L. Tipton of Bel Air, Md.; daughter, Catherine L. Walch Jackson of Litchfield and daughter, Barbara A. Musser of Greenville, Ohio; grandchildren; Cheryl D. Whitman, Curtis D. Walch, Timothy D Ferguson, Aaron T. LeCount, Emily J. Tipton, Roger B. Rudy and Benjamin R. Rudy; numerous great-grandchildren, sister, Marzetta F. Rutherford of Virden; brother, Isaac L. Weddle of Indianapolis, Ind.; four nieces; and a nephew.

Memorials may be made to Girard Township Library.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard is in charge of arrangements.