Lois L. Neunaber

Lois L. Neunaber, 98, passed away at Heritage Health Center in Carlinville on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.

Lois was born in Harvel, IL to Edgar and Jessie Dyson on Nov. 27, 1923. She was the youngest of seven children. Although Lois was raised in the Harvel area, she was a long time Carlinville resident.

On Dec. 16, 1941, she married Norman Neunaber. They celebrated 67 years together before he passed away in 2008.

Lois was employed at Burke’s Pharmacy for 25 years. Many may remember her working in the soda fountain in the back of Burke’s. After she retired from Burke’s, she was elected Carlinville Township Clerk and served for 18 years.

She was a member of Memorial Christian Church and also active in the American Legion Auxiliary for many years. She was known as a great cook and was especially known for her lemon meringue pie.

She is survived by her children and sons-in-law, Connie Neunaber and Bob (Griz) Billings of Longview, TX, Cathy Neunaber of Carlinville, Merle Neunaber of Nilwood, Millie and Rick Releford of Lincoln and John Kraft of Carlinville; six grandchildren, Tony (Connie) Jenkins, Angie (Danny) Coy, Chad Neunaber, Emily Lambert, Dalton (Meria) Releford, and Kyler Releford; eight great grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren, numerous nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Norman; daughter, Carol S. Kraft; six siblings, Vera Mason, Mildred Webb, Dorothy Bell, Mary Miller, Edgar Lee, and George Dyson.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 with the funeral service to following at Memorial Christian Church, 410 E 1st North St., Carlinville, IL.

Burial was at the Morrisonville City Cemetery in Morrisonville, IL.

Memorials may be made to Memorial Christian Church or The Food Pantry of Carlinville.

Heinz Funeral Home of Carlinville has been entrusted with funeral arrangements, please visit

heinzfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.