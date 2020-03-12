Lois F. Roberts

Lois F. Roberts, 97, of Godfrey died at Integrity of Godfrey Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 2:50 p.m.

She was born Jan. 14, 1923, in Gillespie, to Frank B. Roberts and Jennie M (Curts) Roberts. She was a member of the Gillespie Chapter 430 Order of Eastern Star since 1945.

Lois was retired from Jefferson Smurfit since 1988. She is survived by her niece, Donna Gittleson of Steward; nephew, Ron Roberts of Washington; great nieces, great nephews and special friends, Carolyn Brown of Alton; Vivian Heinemann of Alton; and Mary Beth Loveless of Gillespie.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Ralph Roberts and Thomas Roberts.

Many thanks to Connie Andersen for taking such good care of Lois and keeping her in her home for many years. A graveside service was held Friday, March 13, at Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery, Carlinville.

Memorials are suggested to Donor’s Choice. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, was in charge of the arrangements.