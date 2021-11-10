Lois E. Naugle

Lois E. Naugle, 99, of Rockbridge, passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Passavant Memorial Hospital.

She was born Feb. 10, 1922, to Leslie L. and Winnie M. (Ballard) Shade.

She married Vernon E. Naugle, and he preceded her in death June 20, 1977.

Known as Grandma Naugle to many, she was a member of the Rockbridge United Methodist Church. She loved to cook for family and friends. She especially loved being surrounded by family during the holidays.

Surviving are her children, Russell Naugle, Vernon “Butch” and Ruth Ann Naugle, Lois and Ronnie Whitlock, and Randy and Karen Kinser; grandchildren, Kevin and Laura Naugle, Jacque and Dave Griffith, Brian and Leslie Naugle, Janine and Larry Gross, Rick and Marty Naugle, Tracy and John Brewer, Debby and Steve Kordes, Gayle Trask and Mitch Shireman, and Kevin Kinser and Misty Shaw; eighteen great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; sister, Amy Tuey; niece and nephew, Phyllis and Tom Graham.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Russell Shade; sister, Maurita Shade; grandsons, Steven and Darren Whitlock; daughter-in-law, Zelma Naugle; and great-nephew, Devin Graham.

Visitation was held on Friday, Nov. 5, at the Shields-Bishop Funeral Home in Greenfield.

A funeral service was held Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at the Rockbridge United Methodist Church.

Burial took place at the Oak Wood Cemetery, north of Greenfield.

Memorials are suggested to the Church, or the Oak Wood Cemetery.

To leave a memory or condolence go to shields-bishopfh.com.