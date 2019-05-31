Lois Ann Luallen

Lois Ann Luallen, 82, of Mattoon, passed away at her home May 25, 2019. She was born January 31, 1937, in Macoupin County, Illinois, the daughter of Abraham Lincoln and Flora (Lott) Loveless. Lois married John C. Luallen on August 21, 1960, in Carlinville.

She lived in Neoga Illinois for over 40 years before moving to Mattoon. John passed away January 21, 2011. She was a High School teacher at Stewardson-Strasburg for 25 years and then retired as a secretary in the Economics Department at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois after 23 years. Lois was a member of the Maranatha Baptist Church in Mattoon, Illinois, and enjoyed the Tuesday morning Ladies Bible Study as well as the Maranatha Church’s General Bible Study in Mattoon.

Lois was also instrumental in providing transportation to the church when it was needed. She was a very caring and giving neighbor and friend to all, she was an avid fan of Gospel Concerts, specifically His In Service (Jo Ann Luallen, David Finley and Sherrie Coen with her son Neil handling sound) and One America News, Fox News and Dave Ramsey. She supported a variety Christian ministries including Compassion International, Faith Home Orphanage in Honduras, Midwest Food Bank, and several others that shared her desire to help promote the Good News of the Gospel throughout the world. She was a Godly wife, mother, and friend. She gained her Undergraduate from Blackburn College in Carlinville and earned a Masters at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, husband John and two brothers, Lindell and Randall Loveless.

She is survived by her son, Neil Luallen and his wife Jo Ann of Mattoon; three beloved cats, Inky, Peaches and Grace; sisters-in-law, Jean Loveless of Gillispie; and Betty McQuality and husband Dick of Decatur; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Lois’ home-going will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday May 29, 2019, at the Maranatha Baptist Church in Mattoon, Illinois with Pastor Dan Haifley officiating.

Visitation services were held on Tuesday, May 28, at the Swengel-O’Dell Funeral Home in Neoga and on Wednesday May 29. A graveside service was held at the Smyser Cemetery near Gays directly after the home-going ceremony. The Swengel- O’Dell Funeral Home of Neoga is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to The Maranatha Church, 3400 Dewitt Ave. Mattoon.

