Locals among all-conference academic recipients

Millikin University, in conjunction with the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, announced its Jack Swartz Award recipients and the CCIW academic all-conference team for the spring sports seasons of 2017.

Among locals honored included Logan Talkington, a sophomore baseball player from North Mac, majoring in business management and R.C. Kirk, a sophomore track and field athlete from Carlinville, majoring in sports management.

Each season the CCIW selects an academic all-conference team. To be recognized, the student-athlete must be enrolled as a full-time student, must have earned a letter during the 2017 spring season and must have at least a 3.30 cumulative grade point average at the start of their season.