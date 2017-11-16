Local teams open girls basketball season

STAUNTON (Nov. 16, 2017) – Greenfield/Northwestern rallied to beat Staunton Monday in the season-opening girls basketball contest at Staunton 51-46.

The Bulldogs, who are in a co-op with Mt. Olive this season, led 14-7 after a quarter and 25-16 at the half.

But the Tigers rallied behind a strong third quarter, outscoring Staunton 21-9 to take a 37-34 lead.

They would hold on for the win.

Wesclin 47, Bunker Hill 43

At Trenton, the Minutemaids opened the season with a narrow loss to Wesclin.

Wesclin led 17-11 after a quarter, but the Minutemaids used a 12-2 second quarter spurt to lead 23-19 at halftime. It was 37-37 after three quarters and the Warriors held on for the win.

Carrollton 46, Gillespie 19

At Gillespie, Rylee Jarman scored 13 points and Abbie Barber had six, but the Miners were unable to corral any other offense in a loss to the Hawks Monday.

Carrollton led 23-13 at the half and 39-15 through three quarters.

Auburn 49, North Mac 36

At Auburn, Katryel Clark had 15 points as the Trojans won their season opener over the Panthers.

Sophie Starks had 15 points and Brook Meador 11 for the Panthers, who led 5-3 after a quarter.

Auburn took a 22-15 halftime lead and 37-24 through three quarters.