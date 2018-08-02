Local projects sought for Safe Routes to School program

Local projects sought for Safe Routes to School

SPRINGFIELD (Aug. 2, 2018) – The Illinois Department of Transportation is seeking proposals through the Safe Routes to School program for projects that help children walk and bike to school.

“Encouraging children from an early age to walk or bike to school promotes a healthy and active lifestyle that also benefits the environment,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn. “We are pleased to offer this exciting program to help communities throughout Illinois create safe and appealing routes to school to support these efforts.”

Administered by IDOT using federal funds, Safe Routes to School supports projects and activities that improve safety and reduce traffic in areas around elementary and middle schools. Improvements can include new sidewalks, efforts to reduce speeding and other traffic offenses, public education and outreach programs. Successful applications must demonstrate how their proposals encourage students to walk or bike.

Eligible applicants include school districts, local governments, metropolitan planning organizations and nonprofit associations. Local matching funds are not required.

Applications will be accepted starting Sept. 24; however, IDOT encourages those interested in applying to visit the website now to become familiar with the process and the materials that will need to be submitted. The deadline to apply is Nov. 19; awards will be announced in March 2019.

For more information, visit idot.illinois.gov or email dot.saferoutes@illinois.gov.