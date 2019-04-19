Local Eagle Scout honored

Matthew Reynolds of Boy Scout Troop 62 in Carlinville was honored at Monday night’s City Council meeting for obtaining the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest award in scouting.

For his Eagle Scout project Reynolds installed QR (quick response) code placards at Beaver Dam State Park. When scanned with a smartphone, these placards direct visitors to helpful websites such as one for obtaining fishing permits near the fish cleaning area and others for reserving campsites or pavilions near the office buildings.

“I knew prior to starting the project that I wanted to do something at Beaver Dam,” said Reynolds. “We decided just to go to Beaver Dam and ask if there was anything we could do for them. It happened to be that the superintendent there had recently been to a meeting where they had talked about similar things done at Starved Rock State Park. Since he was not much of a tech guy, he asked if I could do it for him.”

Mayor Demuzio indicated there was interest in having Reynolds implement similar technology for the Carlinville Square, the Anderson Mansion and other historical locations around Carlinville.

“You know what Matthew, I think we’re going to be talking to you later,” she said.

Matthew Reynolds of Boy Scout Troop 62 (pictured center holding his certificate) was honored for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. Pictured with Reynolds (from left to right) are Mayor Deanna Demuzio, his mother Lisa Reynolds, Bill Link, his maternal grandmother Velma Beck, Scout Master Leland Smith, his brother and fellow Eagle Scout Greg Reynolds and his father Paul Reynolds.