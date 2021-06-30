Local communities plan fireworks displays

Carlinville

Carlinville Winning Communities is having a fireworks display on Friday July 2 at 9:15 p.m. at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds. The first 100 vehicles will be allowed to park at the fairgrounds, parking spaces cannot be saved, and people may begin entering through the south entrance at 8:30 p.m. Social distancing is still a requirement and Carlinville Winning Communities ask that all spectators remain within their designated parking spot to watch the show. Carlinville Winning Communities also asks that spectators stay within small groups of less than 10 people. There will not be any grandstand seating again this year, but Carlinville Winning Communities promise a spectacular show.

**********

Charity Baptist Church will hold a fireworks show on Sunday, July 4 at 21964 Charity Church Road, Carlinville. Rain date for fireworks show is July 9.

Bounce house, kids games, yard games, start at 3 p.m.; washer tournament at 4 p.m.; live music and entertainment at 6:30 p.m.; fireworks at dusk and food served through the event. Free and open to the public

Bunker Hill

Bunker Hill will have fireworks on July 10th beginning at dusk at James A Bertagnolli park. There will be a fish fry, car show, corn-hole tournament, and Garden tractor pull beginning at 11 a.m. Live music will begin at 3:00 p.m., with the band 12 Gauge playing until 6:00 p.m. and the band Borderline beginning at 8:00 p.m. and going until 12:00 a.m. There will also be a beer tent on site. The Bunker Hill Fire Department is sponsoring the firework show again this year.

Girard

Oak Hills Country club in Girard is hosting a day long 4th of July celebration. On Saturday July 3, they will have a golf tournament. The following day, starting around 3:00 p.m. Oak Hills has a list of activities to enjoy. At 3:00 p.m. there will be a kids’ long drive and putt contest. At 4:00 p.m. there will be a fishing tournament for the kids. The fireworks are planned to begin about 20 minutes after dark. This event is entirely free except for the cost of food and drinks. A DJ will also be at the country club, providing music throughout the festivities.

Otter Lake

Otter Lake will have fireworks on Saturday July 3 at dusk. The following day July 4 Otter Lake will be holding their annual cardboard boat race beginning at 10:00 a.m. The race is limited to seasonal campground campers and guests.

Shipman

The Shipman Firefighters association will be in charge of a display at Shipman Lake on Saturday July 3, fireworks begin at dusk. Food will be available as carryout only beginning at 5:00 p.m. The menu includes porkchops, pulled pork, potato salad, baked beans, and drinks. The fireworks will be launched from the dam on the west end of the lake.

Wilsonville

Wilsonville will have fireworks in downtown Wilsonville on Sunday, July 4 around dusk or 9 p.m.

Brighton

The Village of Brighton will have fireworks on Saturday, July 3 in Schneider Park at dusk. There will be food and vendors, and various activities throughout the day starting at 10:00 a.m. including a kid’s fishing derby, a watermelon eating contest, a kid’s talent show competition, bounce houses, and more. Live music will begin at noon with the band Sitdown Gitdown and then the band Flatliner at 7:00 p.m. Visit the Village of Brighton’s Facebook page for more information.