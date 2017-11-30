Local coach a finalist for Team USA Para Coach of the Year

Local coach a finalist for Team USA Para

CARLINVILLE (Nov. 30, 2017) – MJ Rogers of Carlinville will head to Los Angeles this week to participate as one of three finalists for Paralympic Coach of the Year for Team USA.

The 2017 Team USA Awards, presented by Dow, will have their ceremony on Nov. 29 in Los Angeles.

The winners will be determined by a USOC selection panel of coaching, communications, marketing and sport performance professionals. NBC will provide coverage of the awards show Dec. 23 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. CST.

Rogers coached the U.S. Para Archery team to a world team title at the 2017 World Archery Para Championships in Beijing. In addition, the team brought home five individual medals – including one gold and two silver and two bronze.

Rogers also travels across the country working with Team USA athletes in their local communities and teaching adaptive archery seminars for athletes and coaches. He has been instrumental in working with USA Archery to develop the Adaptive Archery Manual, which has gained international recognition as the premiere resource for para archers.

The other Paralympic coach of the year finalists include Eileen Carey of Leeds, Maine, for Para Nordic Skiing; and Adam Bleakney of Champaign for Para Track and Field.