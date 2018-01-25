Local cheer team performs well at first meet in Breese

Local cheer team performs well at first meet

MACOUPIN COUNTY (Jan. 25, 2018) – Members of the 2018 Midwest Royals all-star competitive cheerleading teams attended their first competition of the season Jan. 13 in Breese.

The Royals cheer program accepts athletes three years and older, including boys and girls. These athletes work year-round for the sport and their dedication shines.

Among area participants within the county include Jillian Baum, Sami Hanson, Graylin Michealis, Madison Durston and coaches Becca Besserman and Ali Buzick. Beth Cherry is the owner and head coach of the Royals.

Two of the three competitive teams attended the invitational, with the Mini Crystal team bringing home first place, and the Junior Emeralds receiving second place.

Soloists Michaelis and Makenzie Hendricks both brought home first place in their divisions, while Kendall Stewart and Isaiah Farmer were first in the jumper division.

Jumpers Madison Hendricks and Makenzie Hendricks both brought home second place in their divisions.

Soloists Makenzie Hendricks and Graylin Michaelis were first in their division at Breese.

The Mini Crystals include Adia Melchert, Jenny Fergurson, Ady Fergurson, coach Beth Cherry, Madison Hendricks, Tilly Fergurson, Madison Durston and Kinleigh Entrikin.

The Junior Emeralds include coach Beth Cherry, Rylei Mix, Dotti Young, Sammi Hanson, Isabella Seiner, coach Becca Besserman, Maya Estell, Isaiah Farmer, Madison Durston, Alyssa Lohman, Hailey Green and Paityn Buzick.