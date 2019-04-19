Local Century 21 brokers attend conference

Gillespie, IL. – Jennifer Reid Baugher, managing broker and owner of Century 21 Reid Baugher Realty, along with brokers Annita Jackson, Debbie Rossetto, and Kassidy Paine recently attended the CENTURY 21® One21® conference that was held in Las Vegas, NV. The three-day gathering provided brokers and managers with the opportunity to share best practices, network, build relationships with their peers and enhance their real estate knowledge.

Broker Kassidy Paine was one of the select CENTURY 21® agents invited to speak on stage during the conference. “We are incredibly proud that Kassidy was chosen to speak at our corporate conference. She exhibits the hardworking and relentless nature of the CENTURY 21® brand,” said Jennifer Reid Baugher, managing broker for CENTURY 21 Reid Baugher Realty. “I’m proud of how caring and determined our agents are to provide the best service to our clients.”

