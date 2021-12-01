Local author hosts book readings at Carlinville Library

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer-Democrat Reporter

Lee LoBue, a newly published local author, stopped by the Carlinville Public Library on Tues. Nov. 23 and Sat. Nov. 27 for special readings of his new book “Sleepy Dinosaur and the Bad Case of the Bedtime Roars.”

This is the first book LoBue has published, though not the first he has written. “Sleepy Dinosaur,” as well as other works he has created have been shared amongst family, just not professionally published, yet, that is. LoBue expressed that he enjoyed storytelling and writing children’s books and hoped to continue to work on publishing his stories in the future.

During the question and answer potion of his Saturday morning reading, LoBue told the audience, full of children, parents, and grandparents, that he had created the story of Sleepy Dinosaur six years ago. His sister originally illustrated a version of the story as a book for the family to have. Only recently, about one year ago, was a professional illustrator engaged for an official published copy of the book.

LoBue noted that in the original story the sleepy dinosaur was a boy dinosaur. It was in raising his two daughters, and being a self-proclaimed ‘girl dad,’ he noticed the lack of female characters in children’s books, making the dinosaur a girl in the published version.

LoBue’s book was self-published and printed and bound locally at R&R Bindery in Girard. So far, the book has made its way to at least 15 states, including New York, California, and Colorado.

Illustrator, Mathew Schelsky, is a graphic designer from Chicago. “Sleepy Dinosaur” is the first book Schelsky has illustrated but he enjoys working with children’s books and literature.

LoBue lives in Carlinville with his wife Sarah, and their two girls.

Copies of “Sleepy Dinosaur and the Bad Case of the Bedtime Roars” are available online at sleepydino.com or at Main Street Florist on the Carlinville Square.