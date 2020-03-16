Local 4-H Club visits Coal Museum

The 4×4 4-H Club toured the Illinois Coal Museum Thursday, March 5. The club learned about how coal mining has played a role in local communities. The children plan to share what they have learned at the 2020 Macoupin County 4H History Night held at April 27 at Cross Church Carlinville. From left, are Savannah Carle, Braden Bowker, Reese Heyen, Paige Heyen, Malia Bowker, Hannah Brawley, Oren Spaur, Todd Brawley, Cash Spaur and Dominic Gillespie. Photo contributed.