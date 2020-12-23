Lloyd E. Maulden

Lloyd Edward Maulden, 63, of Medora, died on Monday, December 14, 2020, at Jerseyville Community Hospital.

He was born December 8, 1957, in San Diego, California, to the late Beach Edward Maulden and Sandra Fischer.

On December 16, 1983, he married Linda Wheeler in Godfrey. She survives.

Together they raised four children who will miss him dearly: John Kelley of Bunker Hill, Jody (Christopher) Lemp of Granite City, Missy (Jeff) Mullins of Roscoe, Illinois, Mandy (Jeff) Standefer of Hammond, Indiana; eleven grandchildren four great grandchildren. In addition to his wife, children, and grandchildren survivors include his step mother, Louise Maulden; sisters, Deborah (Van) Parker, Angela “Kay” Woods, Barbara (John) Kennington; brothers, Robert Hersey, Steve Hersey, Rick Rodriquez; mother-in-law, Bonnie Wheeler; brother-in-law, William (Janet) Wheeler; several nieces, nephews, and best friend Eva Cedra.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Robin Hersey.

Prior to retirement, Lloyd worked for the maintenance department and Lewis and Clark Community College. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, hiking, and spending time with his grandchildren and dog Baylee.

Visitation was held from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Medora.

Condolences may be left online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.