Lloyd Albert Fones

Lloyd Albert Fones, 93, of Carlinville passed away April 23, 2021 at Heritage Health in Carlinville.

He was born May 24, 1927 in Pike County, MO to Joseph Edward and Pearl (Quick) Fones.

Lloyd was a World War II Vetern. He worked at the Olin Brass Mill for 30 years were he was a championship trap shooter and traveled the US shooting for Olin. After retiring he moved to Bradenton, Fla. for 25 years. He had moved back to Carlinville to be close to family and friends.

He is survived by his daughter Betty Jo (Dale) Jamieson; son, Alex (Marty) Fones; daughter, Pam (Steve) Davis; nephew, Danny (Robin) Fones; niece, Vicki (Kenny) Hughs, all of Carlinville and one niece in law, Mona Fones of Madora; 14 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, one great great granddaughter, and several nephews and nieces.

He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Pearl Fones; one brother, Glen Fones Sr.,; sister in law, Helen Fones; son, Larry Fones, nephew, Glen Fones Jr. and two great grandchildren Cheyene and Collen Jamieson.

Services will be held at Emeric Cemetery on June 5, 2021 at 10 a.m.