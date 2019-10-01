LLCC’s James S. Murray Gallery features “the Power of 3” Sept. 23-Oct. 10

LLCC’s James S. Murray Gallery features “the Power

SPRINGFIELD — The James S. Murray Gallery at Lincoln Land Community College will host the exhibit “the Power of 3,” showcasing artwork from Sharon Carter, Diane Wilson and Wilma Wofford, Sept. 23-Oct. 10. The public is invited to view the exhibit weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and attend a reception on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 5:30 p.m. The gallery is located on the upper level of Menard Hall on the LLCC Springfield campus, 5250 Shepherd Road.

“Omne trium perfectum” is a Latin phrase which means everything that comes in threes is perfect, or every set of three is complete. Carter, Wilson and Wofford chose to show their work together because of both the commonalities and differences that make the presentation complete and perfect. They relate in commonality as three women, who are three artists. The differences come in the form of three unique styles. The artists hope the combined works will boost the memory of the audience and help viewers appreciate and remember the power of fine art.

Carter is a graphic designer in Springfield. For over 20 years, she has worked with corporations, government, education and businesses. She has an associate degree with a concentration in art and a bachelor’s degree in communication. Carter is a member of the Springfield Art Association Collective. Art and design have always been a part of her life as well as a fascination with nature. Her first love was print, and she views the silkscreen process as a natural progression to the exploration of even more print. “The magic is the methodical architectural build paired with the fluid variables in the printing process,” she explains.

Wilson is the marketing manager for the LLCC Foundation and formerly a graphic designer for LLCC Student Life. She earned a bachelor’s degree in visual communications from Illinois State University and worked as a graphic designer for 15 years in the Bloomington-Normal area. While her youngest son attended LLCC, Wilson became a student again and renewed her creativity. She has exhibited her work in the LLCC Student Art Show several years and won Best of Show in 2017. Her pieces have been published in the Lincoln Land Review numerous times and selected for the Illinois State Fair Professional Art Exhibit since 2015. Wilson says, “The artwork in this collection reflects the moments in time that moved me. Through organic shapes and lyrical lines, several of my pieces portray the feeling of a dancer moving freely on a stage.”

Wofford spent her first 14 years growing up on the northeast side of Carbondale. She then moved to Springfield where she attended both Feitshans and Southeast high schools. Wofford found a rhythm between being a wife, a college student and a mother. Wilma retired from AT&T after 22 years of service, and she has worked as an executive director of a local not-for-profit. She also attended seminary where she earned a doctorate degree in counseling. “My work is the compilation of the diverse experiences, exposures and environments that I have gone through,” shares Wofford. “I want my art to celebrate our human existence and the marks people make on the world.”

Learn more about LLCC’s James S. Murray Gallery and its exhibits at www.llcc.edu/james-s-murray-gallery.