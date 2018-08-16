Litchfield hospital joins Safe Sleep Initative

LITCHFIELD (Aug. 16, 2018) – HSHS St. Francis Hospital’s Family Maternity Center is becoming part of the Safe Sleep Initiative through the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development. Recently, the hospital partnered with the Elizabeth Ann Seaton (EAS) program and Litchfield Wal-Mart to provide free, portable “Pack N Play” bassinets for families in need of a safe sleep environment for their baby.

“We are very excited about this partnership with the Elizabeth Ann Seaton program,” said Elisa Feldmann, RN, manager of the Family Maternity Center. “A very special thank you goes out to Dawn Morris, the executive director of EAS in Litchfield and Springfield, for helping us to coordinate this program. Working with EAS helps us to reach those in need within the communities we serve. We are also grateful for the support from Wal-Mart for providing the funding for the Pack N Play bassinets. We look forward to increasing family knowledge on this topic by including the area health departments in our program. Through these partnerships, we can continue to educate parents on the importance of providing a safe sleep environment for their baby.”

“As part of the hospital’s safe sleep initiative, we educate parents and their families by using a video, distributing handouts and providing them with a special book entitled Sleep Baby Safe and Snug. Parents are encouraged to read this book to their babies, which also helps to reinforce safe sleep practices. While families are in our Family Maternity Center, our colleagues also demonstrate safe sleep practices by placing infants in sleep sacks and they limit the use of extra blankets. We also educate new parents on how to place their babies on their backs to sleep, we discourage co-sleeping and we remind them not to allow extra items in the crib.”