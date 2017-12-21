Litchfield girls get first win

LITCHFIELD (Dec. 21, 2017) – Lizzy Luttrell had 14 points as Litchfield ended an 0-8 start to the season by beating Southwestern 40-35 Wednesday evening in Litchfield.

The Purple Panthers led at all the stops, 12-8, 21-15 and 30-24.

Southwestern (6-6, 1-2) was led by Molly Novack’s 12 points and Josie Bouillon added 11 points.

Bunker Hill 48, Fr. McGivney 42

At Glen Carbon, the Minutemaids rallied from 36-24 down after three quarters to defeat the Griffins Thursday night, improving to 5-4.

Ashley Dey had 19 points and Mallory Schwegel 18 for Bunker Hill.

North Mac 41, Pawnee 26

At Girard, the Panthers took a win from the Indians on Thursday night.

North Mac led 17-8 after a quarter and gradually pulled away. Cailynn Martin had 15 points for the Panthers, which made 12 of 16 free throws.

Pana 53, Gillespie 43

At Gillespie, the Panthers beat the Miners Saturday night in a South Central Conference clash.

Pana led 27-21 at the half and outscored Gillespie 13-7 in the fourth.

Karli Carr had 16 points, including five three-point makes for the Miners (3-4, 2-1).

Porta 53, North Mac 44

At Petersburg, the Blue Jays used a 26-11 third quarter spurt to pull away from the Panthers Saturday in a Sangamo Conference contest.

North Mac trailed 20-19 at the half but were outscored by 15 in the pivotal third quarter.

Allie Kallenbach and Brooke Meador each had nine points and Martin had eight for North Mac.

Pittsfield 59, GFNW 55

At Palmyra, the Tigers dropped a contest to the Saukees Monday night.

Pittsfield built a 17-8 lead after a quarter and never looked back.

Kassidy Walters had 19 points to lead the Tigers, now 6-3 on the season.

North Mac 53, South County 47

At Virden, Sophie Starks had four three-point makes and finished with a game-high 18 points as North Mac fended off South County.

The Panthers (4-10) led 16-7 after a quarter and 27-20 at the half.

Martin added 14 points, as did Meador for North Mac.