Litchfield beats Bunker Hill in extra innings

Softball

Litchfield 6, Bunker Hill 4 (9)

At Bunker Hill, the Minutemaids dropped a home contest to Litchfield Thursday afternoon, as the Purple Panthers scored twice in the ninth for a 6-4 win.

Litchfield led 3-0 in the second, but the Minutemaids scored three in the third and a run in the fourth to take a 4-3 lead.

The Panthers tied it in the seventh before winning it late.

Hannah Kahl had two hits for Bunker Hill, Mallory Schwegel had a triple and Sydney Gresham a double.

Gresham took the loss in the circle for Bunker Hill.

GFNW 16, North Greene 6

At Greenfield, the Tigers avenged a loss two days earlier to North Greene by downing the Spartans on Thursday.

GFNW got five runs in the second and seven runs in the third to pull away from the Spartans.

Civic Memorial 5, Southwestern 2

At Piasa, Civic Memorial scored twice in the third and twice in the fourth, beat the Birds on Thursday.

Abby Stormer and Bailee Sorgea saw time in the circle for Southwestern. Stormer allowed four runs with one strikeout over three and one-third innings.

Southwestern 6, Staunton 3

At Staunton, Southwestern doubled up the Bulldogs in a Friday afternoon conference showdown, 6-3.

The Birds scored twice in the third to take the lead and never trailed again.

Mayci Wilderman had a double, two singles, two runs and an RBI, while Bailee Nixon had three hits and two RBIs. Molly Novack had two hits, a run and RBI for the Piasa Birds.

Nixon struck out seven and pitched a five-hitter.

Staunton got four hits from Madisen Bertels and a run, while Natalie Gusewelle drove in two runs.

Grace Nichols struck out six put took the loss for Staunton.

Mt. Olive 8, Pawnee 2

At Pawnee, Rachael Kernich pitched a five-hitter, and the Wildcats took a 5-0 lead by the third inning en route to a conference win Friday.

Kernich struck out four while allowing one earned run. Courtney Kernich went two for three with two doubles, and Madison Bollman was two for four offensively for Mt. Olive.

Gillespie 8, Roxana 0

At Gillespie, Addison Bryant pitched a one-hitter, striking out 12 in Gillespie’s conference win over Roxana Friday night.

The Miners scored all their runs in the first two innings, including a seven-run second frame.

Bryant, Rylee Jarman, Mackenzie Kasarda, Rylee Sarti, Lexie Bussmann and Megan Bray had two hits each for Gillespie. Bryant and Henrichs had two RBIs each.

Bryant, Kasarda, Ally Clay and Bussmann all hit doubles.

Morrisonville 12, Staunton 2

At Staunton, the Mohawks scored seven late runs to break open a game as they beat the Bulldogs Saturday.

Staunton’s Madelyn Legendre had two hits, while Hollie Bekeske and Gusewelle both had RBIs. Bekeske struck out three on the mound for Staunton (4-6).

Williamsville 5, North Mac 0

At Virden, the Panthers had seven errors and the Bullets cashed them in for five unearned runs in a conference clash Saturday.

Hannah Tomasko struck out 13 and allowed seven hits and five runs, all of which were unearned.

Alton 4, Southwestern 2

At Piasa, the Birds came up short against the Redbirds Saturday in softball action.

Alton scored twice in the fourth to take the lead at 2-1, adding single runs in the sixth and seventh.

Novack and Rachel Watson each had RBIs for Southwestern. Ashleigh Watts had two hits. Watson’s hit was a double.

Nixon walked three and struck out five, allowing four runs on seven hits.

Gillespie 13, Nokomis 1

At Nokomis, Sydney Henrichs pitched a no-hitter and the Miners scored in six of the seven innings.

Kasarda drove in five runs with four hits, including two triples and a home run. Jarman doubled twice and scored three runs. Henrichs and Clay drove two runs each.

Bires had three hits, including a double and two runs. Bryant had two hits, including a double, with two runs and two RBIs.

Baseball

Bunker Hill 10, Litchfield 7

At Bunker Hill, the Minutemen got nine of their 10 runs in the third and fourth innings, and went on to beat Litchfield.

Sean Yates doubled twice and scored twice for Bunker Hill. Chase Williams had a triple, two singles and two runs scored. Dane Sellars had two runs scored.

Austin Yates picked up the win. and Dane Sellars got the save.

Lutheran 7, Mt. Olive 3

At Springfield, Mt. Olive suffered its first baseball loss of the season Thursday.

Lutheran scored three in the first and three in the fourth to pace the victory.

Jonny Darrah, Max Schwab and Mitchell Bumgardner all had doubles for Mt. Olive. Darrah and Schwab drove in runs.

Caden Monke took the loss, striking out six over three innings. Schwab struck out four in three innings of relief.

Southwestern 9, Staunton 2

At Staunton, the Birds took a 7-1 lead by the fifth and won a conference contest against the Bulldogs Friday evening.

Brock Seymour singled, doubled and drove in five runs. Dakotah Corby had two hits and three runs scored. The Piasa Birds hit five doubles.

Ryan Best doubled, singled and scored a run, while Griffin Bianco had two singles for Staunton.

Collin Baumgartner got the win, striking out seven over five innings. Nick Yates struck out six in four innings but took the loss.

Bunker Hill 11, Edinburg 0

At Edinburg, the Minutemen scored in five of the six innings, rolling to a win against Edinburg/South Fork.

Sellars tripled, homered and scored three times. Elijah Dannenbrink, Storm Coffman, Braden Morris, Williams and Drew Whitworth all had two hits. Whitworth and Morris had doubles.

Coffman got the win.

Gillespie 5, Roxana 3

At Gillespie, the Miners scored three in the second and held off the Shells in a conference clash Friday night.

Daniel Dobrino drove in two runs, while Joey carter doubled and scored twice for the Miners.

Rylee Bernot pitched a four-hitter, striking out eight to get the win for Gillespie.

Pawnee 12, Mt. Olive 2

At Pawnee Friday night, Mt. Olive took a 2-0 second inning lead but the Indians scored 12 unanswered to get the win.

Schwab hit a two-run home run for Mt. Olive.

Civic Memorial 11, Staunton 5

At Bethalto, the Bulldogs travels on Saturday came up empty, as the Eagles scored seven runs in the second to open a 9-0 lead.

Staunton got all five of its runs in the top of the fourth inning.

Best, Yates, Eric Hasquin, Alec Piper and Austin Tallman had RBIs. Hasquin and Best had two hits each.

Southwestern 7, Calhoun 2

Southwestern 4, Calhoun 2

At Hardin, the Piasa Birds won a pair from the Warriors, winning their fifth straight game.

In game one, Corby had three hits, including a double and an RBI with two runs score. Eddie Bolin drove in two runs, and Seymour and Luke Golike each had two hits.

Bolin struck out six over four innings to get the win. Ryne Hanslow struck out five in three innings of relief.

In the second game, Calhoun tied the game in the sixth 2-2, but the Piasa Birds got two in the top of the seventh to edge the Warriors.

Jacob Simmons had a single, double and two RBIs for Southwestern. Corby had four hits, an RBI and run scored. Bolin also had two hits and Jack Little had a triple.

Seymour allowed nine hits and two runs, with two walks and five strikeouts to get the win.

Soccer

North Mac 3, Williamsville 2 PK

At Williamsville, both teams scored a goal in each half, but the Panthers won the game in a penalty kick situation Thursday afternoon.

Bailey Stauffer and Dalis Hetherington both scored for North Mac in regulation, as the Panthers improved to 4-1.

Riverton 4, North Mac 0

At Girard, the Panthers lost to Riverton on Saturday morning, as the Hawks scored three first-half goals.