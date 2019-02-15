Lions seek input in restructuring annual Carnival; make donations

Lions seek input in restructuring annual Carnival; make

By TIM EVANS

Enquirer-Democrat GM

Members of the Carlinville Lions Club believe they need to restructure the event that puts them on the map every year – the 70-plus-year-old fall Carnival — and are asking local volunteers, organizations and the community to come together to talk about changing how the popular event is operated.

Lions President Nate Rush said the event has become more than the Lions can staff and said it takes more than 100 volunteers to put it all together, chaired by the present and past chairmen of the 75-year-old Lions Club.

“It takes all 60-some members, their spouses, friends and other volunteers to make the event happen,” said Jerry Eiffert, a past president and former District Governor for the club.

The organization set a meeting for “anyone who has interest” to help set up standing committees and reduce the workload for leaders of the club, who have struggled to find members willing to take on the role. The meeting has been set for Tuesday, Feb. 26, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Taylor’s Chili on the northwest corner of the Carlinville Square.

Eiffert said there will be a discussion on how to restructure planning for the event. Past volunteers, newcomers and anyone in the community wishing to get involved in the Carnival are welcome to attend.

The meeting will precede the regular Lions meeting at Taylors beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Valentine’s dinner event, where RSVP’s are required. The Lions will use the March meetings at noon on March 12 and at 6:30 p.m. on March 26 to welcome and entertain new members for the club, asking members to bring a guest. There will no meal charge for guests.

It was also pointed out the Lions are in need of at least two chest freezers as well as a refrigerator to help store food for the Carnival. Anyone wishing to make that donation should contact Rush at 217-827-9034.

