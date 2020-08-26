Lions queen candidates selling raffle tickets

(Editor’s note: There will be no annual Lions Carnival this year. However, the queen candidates will still be selling raffle tickets).

This year, 2020 queen candidate raffle tickets for cash prizes can be purchased from any of the candidates or from a member of the Carlinville Lions Club.

Madeline Bouillon

Madeline Mary Bouillon is the 17-yearold daughter of Tim and Alta Bouillon. She has one brother, T.J. Madeline is a cheerleader at Carlinville High School.

She is also active in band, student council, and the all school musical. Madeline was one of the three drum majorettes last year for marching and pep band. Madeline is a member of Cross Church.

In her free time, she enjoys playing her ukulele, watching movies, and spending time with friends and family. After high school, she plans to pursue a major in criminal justice.

Contact Madeline to buy tickets at 217-823-6299.

Alexis Dawson

Alexis Jo Dawson is the 16-year-old daughter of Allen and Leslie Dawson. Lexi has two brothers, Alex and Lucas, and one sister, Alli. Lexi is a cheerleader at Carlinville High School.

Over the summer, Lexi enjoys spending time with her siblings almost every day. In her free time, She enjoys spending time with her friends and family, reading and swimming in the pool with her siblings.

After graduating high school, Lexi plans to attend college out of state and major in biology. Contact Lexi to buy tickets at 217-710-4989.

Tori Hartson

Tori Jean Hartson is the 17-year-old daughter of Kyle and Peggy Hartson. Tori is on the Cavalette dance team at Carlinville High School. She also participates in band, golf, track, scholastic bowl, the all-school musical, and is co-president of Interact Club. She also is involved in WYSE, math team, and National Honor Society.

Over the summer, Tori is employed at Jimmy Johns in Litchfield. In her free time, Tori enjoys participating in shows with Summer Repertory Theatre and making memories with her friends.

After high school, Tori plans on attending a university and majoring in theatre or a similar field. Contact Tori to buy tickets at 217-556-8503.

Gracie Reels

Gracie Linnae Reels is the 17-year-old daughter of John and Melissa Reels. She has 2 sisters, Lillie and Ruthie. Gracie is an athlete at Carlinville High School. She participates in volleyball, soccer, and basketball and was most recently named to the SJR Small School All Area Basketball Team. Gracie is also part of Student Council and FORCE. She is a member of Pleasant Hill Christian Church in Raymond and in her free time enjoys swimming and spending time with friends and family. At this time Gracie is undecided on her future plans.

Contact Gracie to buy tickets at 217-271-9967.

Eryn Seal

Eryn Elizabeth Seal is the 17 year old daughter of Nicky and Justin Boente along with Heather and John Sea.

She has five brothers and two sisters, Jacob, Kayla, Bobby, Haley, Landyn, Tanner, and Cooper. Eryn is a cheerleader at Carlinville High School. She is also part of the Carlinville Cavaliers Girls Basketball team.

Over the summer, Eryn works at her family restaurant 3rd base Bar and Grill. She also helps coach her little brothers t ball games. Eryn enjoys spending time with her family and friends and relaxing by the pool in her free time. Eryn plans on attending Western Illinois University and majoring in ag business.

Contact Eryn to buy tickets 217-317-7184.

Lexy West

Lexy Danielle West is the 17-year-old daughter of Danny and Erin West. She has one brother, Clayton, and one sister, Quincy. Lexy is an active member in Carlinville High School’s F.O.R.C.E Club, the editor for the Yearbook Club, and also plays varsity soccer. She is a member at Pleasant Hill Christian Church in Raymond.

Over the summer, she works at Lake Williamson Christian Center and babysits. In Lexy’s free time, she enjoys spending her time with friends and family. After high school, Lexy is undecided on where she would like to attend college, but wants to further her studies in biology.

Contact Lexy to buy tickets 217-281-2829.

In addition to contacting each queen candidate, tickets are available at the Edward Jones office on the Square, Michelle’s Pharmacy on North Broad Street, Carlinville, and the Carlinville National Bank on the square. Tickets may also be purchased by calling Lions Club Treasurer Becky Lowrance at (217) 454-0055.

Carnival food stand details

The club is planning a fish fry to further assist with fundraising. While there will be no carnival this year, the Carlinville Lions Club will be offering foot Sept. 11 and 12.

The club’s Carnival food stand will be stationed at the parking lot of the new location for Carlinville Eye Care on North Broad Street (near Michelle’s Pharmacy).

Fish sandwiches and corn dogs will be available Friday, Sept. 11 and Saturday, Sept. 12 from 4 to 7 each night.