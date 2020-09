Lions plan a Fish ‘n’ Corn Dog Fry

The Carlinville Lions Club is planning a Fish ‘n’ Corn Dog Fry Friday and Saturday, Sept. 11 and 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. each night at the new Carlinville Eye Care location on North Broad Street (near Michelle’s Pharmacy). Fish sandwiches, fries and a drink are available for $6 while a corn dog, fries and a drink can be purchased for $5. Lions queen candidate tickets also will be available.