Linda Sue Lambeth

Linda Sue Lambeth, 64, of Plainview, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, August 15, 2019 at home.

She was born on July 25, 1955 in Alton, the daughter of the late Russell K. and Virginia A. (Bruns) Reno.

Linda married John Eugene Lambeth on July 16, 1976 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Piasa.

Linda was known by all as a classically good person. She led a beautiful Christian life and was a dedicated and active church member. She was kind and accepting to every person who crossed her path. Linda had a way of making connections with people everywhere she went. She was gifted with the ability to freely share stories, laughter, and time with others. She always gave everyone exactly what they needed and accepted them exactly as they were. Linda was extraordinarily generous and found true joy in giving to others. Throughout her life, she served others and brought happiness to those around her. Her steadiness and optimism were unshakeable.

Everyone blessed with knowing Linda has learned kindness, acceptance, patience, generosity, and most likely the names of a few wildflowers. Linda’s reputation and legacy will live on in the memories, the stories we share, and the traits she has cultivated in all of us.

In addition to her husband, John, she is survived by four sons, Larry Lambeth (Cori Hutchens) of Medora; Rick (Tamra) Lambeth of Houston, Texas; Tim (Lori) Lambeth of Troy; and Scott Lambeth of Alvin, Texas; one daughter Sarah (Chris) Tigo of Troy; eight grandchildren, McKayla Fisher, Gabe Hutchens, Geneva Lambeth, Fritz Lambeth, Elliana Lambeth, Aubree Lambeth, Charlotte Lambeth, with Lucy Tigo expected in October; two siblings Debra Reno and Randall Reno; several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and church members who will miss her dearly.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents Russell and Virginia Reno.

Visitation was held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Medora.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday August 21, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Medora with the Rev. Rob Cleeton officiating.

Burial was at Medora Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children or East St. Louis Christian Activities Center. Anderson Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.