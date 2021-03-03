Linda Sue Janssen

Linda Sue Janssen, 73, of Gillespie, passed away at her residence on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at 10:47a.m.

She was born Sept. 27, 1947, in Litchfield, to Leon Janssen and Laura Elizabeth (Drewel) Janssen.

She was retired after having worked maintenance in the restaurant industry.

She is survived by her sister, Barbara Coyle of Wood River; and several nieces and nephews.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Alice Blevins, Herman Janssen, Charles Janssen and Robert Janssen.

Kravanya Funeral Home, in Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.

No public services will be held.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.