Linda L. Scheiter, 81

MT. OLIVE (Dec. 4, 2017) – Linda Lou Scheiter, 81, of Mt. Olive passed away at 4:23 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, at Heritage Health of Gillespie.

She was born April 28, 1936, in Litchfield to the late Clarence and Julia (Hasheider) Miller. She married Harold Gene Scheiter on March 31, 1962, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Mt. Olive; he preceded her in death on Oct. 12 ,2006.

Mrs. Scheiter graduated from Mt. Olive High School in 1954. She was a homemaker and previously employed by Acu-Rule and Billie’s Restaurant, both in Mt. Olive. She was baptized and confirmed in the First United Methodist Church, later joined Immanuel Lutheran Church and was currently a member of Zion Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday school for 12 years and was a member of the Zion Altar Guild. She was the treasurer and a longstanding member of the Amvets Auxiliary; volunteered for Meals on Wheels; loved bowling and playing softball; was an avid gardener; and especially enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are three sons, Michael (Marianna) Scheiter of Staunton, Frank Scheiter of Mt. Olive and William (Stephanie) Scheiter of Mt. Olive; two daughters, Cathy Rogers of Mt. Olive and Julie (Kevin) Fritzsche of Mt. Zion; four granddaughters, Kristin (Matthew) Parish, Amanda (Ryan) Matzke, Carlie Fritzsche and Ellie Scheiter; six grandsons, Joseph Fritzsche, Grant Fritzsche, Aiden Heisman, Logan Scheiter, Jack Scheiter and Ashton Scheiter; and two great-grandsons, Bryce Parish and Hank Matzke.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Beau Lyle Matzke; and a sister, Darlene Munos.

Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until services at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 6, at Zion Lutheran Church in Mt. Olive, with Rev. Ben Fiore officiating. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. The Zion ladies will serve lunch for family and friends at the Zion Fellowship Hall following the service. Becker and Son Funeral Home in Mt. Olive is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Condolences may be left for the family at beckerandson.com.