Linda Kay Pine

Linda Kay Pine, 76, of Hazelwood, MO, passed away in Gillespie, on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:20 am.

She was born Aug. 28, 1945, in Carlinville, to Floyd Releford and Edna Blevins Releford.

She was retired after having been an office administrator for Boeing.

She is survived by her sisters, Leanne (Russ) Heyen of Gillespie, Sandi (Larry) Maloney of Buffalo; nephews, Chris Releford, Sean Maloney; niece, Shelby Heyen and great niece, Wrigley Releford.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Gary Releford.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie from 10-11:30 a.m. Memorial services will be on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, at 11:30 a.m.

Inurnment will be at Gillespie Cemetery.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.