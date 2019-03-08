Linda E. Frizzo

Linda E. Frizzo, 68, of Gillespie passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at her residence.

She was born Sept. 23, 1950, in Litchfield to Arthur and Agnes (Grejtak) Chapman. She married Dannie J. Frizzo on Oct. 14, 1972, in Mt. Olive; he survives.

Mrs. Frizzo was a homemaker and a member of the Ss. Simon and Jude Church and Altar Society. She was named the Woman of Distinction in 2018 and was also a member of the Catholic Ladies Slovak Society.

In addition to her husband, surviving are her mother, Agnes Chapman of Mt. Olive; children, Clarissa (Greg) Bertolino of Benld, Jesse (Stefanie) Frizzo of Gillespie and Alex (Stephanie) Frizzo of Alexandria, Va.; grandchildren, Madison, twins Ryan and Ryder, and John; and sisters, Carolee (Don) Brewer of Staunton and Judy (Ron) Scheller of Mt. Olive.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Visitation was held Saturday, March 2, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie. Memorial mass followed Saturday at 1 p.m. at Ss. Simon and Jude Church in Gillespie, with Father Michael Haag officiating. Inurnment was at Holy Cross Cemetery in Gillespie.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Ss. Simon and Jude Altar Society.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.