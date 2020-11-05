Linda Darlene Jett

Linda Darlene Jett, 68, of Holiday Shores passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital at 9:59 p.m.

She was born Dec. 6, 1951 in St. Louis, Mo. She was the daughter of Robert Flieger and Opal Morgan. She attended school in St. Louis. Linda retired from Wonder Bread in St. Louis. She enjoyed playing bingo, cooking, and spending time with her friends, family and grandchildren.

She married Maynard Leroy Jett on July 1, 1995 at their home in Spanish Lakes.

She is survived by one son, Richard (Crystal) Marina of Arnold, Missouri, six daughters Lisa Marina of New Baden, Dawn Wiser of Glen Carbon, Heather Wiser of Worden, Stephanie (Billy) Scheiter of Mt. Olive, Shannon (Gary) Fuller of Staunton and Amanda Jett of Alton; one brother Mark (Johanna) Flieger of Bunker Hill, two sisters, Christine (Steve) Tew of Wentzville, Mo., and Patricia Davidson of Rolla, Mo.; and 14 grandchildren Gabriel, Amber, Alexis, Marquis, Martell, Israel, Genesis, Keziah, Carlie, Jack, Austin, Mckenzie, John, Kobe and Mykol.

She was preceded in death by her husband Maynard Leroy Jett, her parents Robert Flieger and Opal Morgan, four brothers Dennis Flieger, James Flieger, Thomas Flieger and Robert Jr. Flieger.

Joint Services were at Zion Lutheran Church in Mt. Olive Oct. 30 at 1 p.m.

Becker & Son Funeral Home was in charge of services.