A lifetime of service: Carlinville remembers Wes Loveless

Wes Loveless’ flag-draped casket was escorted through town to the Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery in the back of the same 1924 fire truck that he first got to ride in when he was young. Enquirer~Democrat photo by Jackson Wilson.

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

On Thursday, Jan. 28, a drive-by visitation and processional escort was held in Carlinville for Wesley “Wes” Loveless, a local volunteer that passed away Jan. 23 at the age of 79.

The ceremony began with the drive-by visitation at the Carlinville Fire House from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The processional escort, which followed the visitation, went through town and into the Carlinville square, which had a large United States’ flag flying above in honor of Loveless’ service as a Vietnam War Corporal. Flags were also hung at both Boente Shell stations and above the entrance to Mayfield Cemetery, where Loveless’ casket was escorted to in the back of a 1924 Stutz fire truck – the same one that Loveless got to ride in when he was young.

“He was dedicated to our country but his reputation extended far beyond military accomplishment,” Heather Lohnes-Kanllakan wrote in a tribute to Wes that was encouraged by his brother, Jerry. “His local involvement and contributions to our community were quite notable.”

Last respects were paid with firefighters standing at attention, as bagpipes played Amazing Grace and the Macoupin County Dispatch aired The Last Call.

