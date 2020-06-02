Library plans limited curbside service through June 14

Earlier this week, Carlinville Public Library reopened on a limited basis.

Monday, June 1, the library began offering curbside pickup service. No other services will be provided at this time. Curbside pickup will be available June 1 through June 14.

Library patrons are able to call the library (217-854-3505) to place hold orders from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Library patrons can also place holds online at any time. The interlibrary loan system remains unavailable at this time. Please watch the library’s homepage for updates.

Only items that have been previously requested can be picked up using the curbside service.

Unwanted hold items can be cancelled online or contact the library for assistance.

Return items through the book return. Please return DVDs and CDs when the lobby and main desk reopen Friday, June 15, or when picking up items through the curbside service. Returned items will be quarantined for 72 hours before becoming available.

Library staff will follow recommended CDC guidelines for handling library materials, including the use of face masks and gloves.

Curbside rules

• Patrons must call or email their request if they have not placed the holds themselves.

• A library staff member will call the patron and set up a time to pick up the bagged materials. The staff member will ask for the make and color of the vehicle to be used when the items are picked up.

• The patron is to then call (217-854-3505) us when he/she arrives at the main entrance to the library.

• Patron stays in car.

• If the vehicle has a trunk release, items can be placed in the trunk. If the vehicle has electric windows, the items can be placed in the unoccupied back seat. If those options are not available, the bagged items will be placed on a table next to the planter. The patron can then retrieve the bag in order to ensure a non-contact delivery.

• Patrons should not attempt to pick up their items until they have been notified. Items will be held for pickup for three days.

If the items are ordered through the online public access catalog, a staff member will notify the patron when the items are ready and to schedule a pickup time. The same vehicle information will be requested. Pickup procedures will be the same as above.

All returns, except for DVDs and CDs, will still go in the outside book return.

No fines or fees will be paid during curbside service. This minimizes contact between staff and the public for everyone’s safety. No fines were assessed during the time the library building was closed due to COVID-19.

Call the library (217-854-3505) with any questions.

Library hours

When the library reopens on a limited basis, special time periods are reserved for senior citizens and those individuals with health risks: Monday-Friday, 11 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday 10 to 10:30 a.m.

General public can visit Monday through Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Friday 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For further information go to the library’s web page: carlinvillelibrary.org.