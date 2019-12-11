Library patrons save more than $1 million in 2019

Library patrons save more than $1 million in

For the past year, patrons of Carlinville Public Library have saved $1,164,783.39 as of Wednesday, Dec. 5.

They did so by checking out books, magazines, reference items, audio books, DVDs, and e-books from the library rather than purchasing them.

Individuals who use the library may learn how much they have saved by asking at the circulation counter.

One patron who is a prolific reader commented, “I have saved almost $8,000. That is unbelievable!”

A new library patron learned she had saved $35.98 by not buying the DVD she just checked out and had already saved a total of $977.11 since she began using the Carlinville Library three months ago. “I am so glad I got a library card,” she said.

Photo backdrop available

For those seeking to take a holiday photograph, the library has a colorful backdrop with a bench and lighted evergreen trees set up in the Children’s section. The area will be available through the end of December.