Levi Elwood Gardner

Levi Elwood Gardner, 91, of Carlinville, formerly of Lincoln and New Holland, passed Sunday, Jun. 6, 2021 at Heritage Healthcare in Carlinville.

Levi was born in Alicia, AK. November 2, 1929, the son of Bob and Martha (Wilson) Gardner.

He was preceded in death by his wife Ann, daughter Edie, 4 brothers and 2 sisters.

Levi is survived by daughters Jean (Steve) Thompson, Beth (Jay) Stewart, and Lynn Gardner; son Dan Gardner; sister Verneal Risner; grandchildren: Josh Thompson (Rosa), Pete Thompson (Sara), Deana Jones (Ed), Amy Weidhuner (Scott), Angela Gardner, and Eric Gardner; 10 great grandchildren; dear friends Diana Wesbrook and Tammy Wyatt; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jun. 9 at Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with burial in Richmond Grove Cemetery, New Holland.

Memorial donations may be made to the family or to the Carlinville Area Hospital for future beautification of the walking trail.