Letter to the Editor – Wayne Lela

To the Editor:

The Illinois General Assembly is considering SB 2762, nicknamed the “Reach Act.” One of the act’s goals is supposedly to provide to students “medically accurate and complete research on human sexuality.” However, hilariously, SB 2762 is actually based on medically INaccurate information! That legislation will force schools to spread the fiction, spread the “politically correct” propaganda, that there are more than two genders.

Anyone who respects science, logic, and natural law knows there are only two human genders: heterosexual males and heterosexual females. There are, on the other hand, all kinds of sexual or gender identity disorders: e.g., homosexuality, bisexuality, transsexuality, sadism, masochism, pedophilia, etc., etc. This was the commonsense position of the American Psychiatric Association for years before it became corrupted by irrational, ever-so-trendy “political correctness.” To basically equate disorders with non-disorders is as absurd as equating morality with immorality or health with illness.

Those paying attention can see that the “logic” of heterophobic homosexuals is rapidly leading this society down a slippery slope to a more aberrant, disordered, and irrational society. Legal polygamy is coming soon. Maybe down the line we’ll see “marriage” between straight and homosexual consenting-adult incestuous people! Whoopee! Anyone who thinks this is progress is deluding him/herself.

These are strange times we live in, where people whose values are upside-down and backward actually think they are “progressive” while they are trying to take us back over 2000 years to the ancient Greek and Roman times when relatively primitive and ignorant people irrationally valued homosexual activity. Talk about being on the wrong side of history! Unreal. Beam me up, Scotty! The inmates are taking over the asylum! Please urge your legislators to oppose this nonsensical bill.

Wayne Lela,

Downers Grove