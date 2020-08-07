Letter to the Editor: Dan Hauter

To the Editor:

The board of directors of the Macoupin County Historical Society has decided to cancel our Fall Festival.

We were all looking forward to the Fall Festival but with the worsening COVID-19 situation and the uncertainty about whether or not new restrictions will be imposed we decided to cancel. In spite of this, the Macoupin County Historical Society remains in business. On Aug. 3 we hosted speaker Eric Robinson who presented historical information on the underground railroad. We hope to have a presentation on Abraham Lincoln on Sept. 14. Oct. 5 will be our annual weiner roast and potluck. Kevin Corbin, former St. Louis Cardinals batboy, will speak at our Nov. 2 meeting. Kevin spoke to us before and was very popular so we invited him back. These events are part of our first Monday of the month meetings and are free and open to the public. The genealogical library remains open and continues to assist people with their research. Wednesdays are work days at MCHS. Please feel free to come out and volunteer as we can always use more help. We will be having pork steak dinners on Aug. 12 and 19 to generate some much needed revenue. Serving will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again from 4 to 6 p.m.

The corn crop will have to be harvested and the wheat threshed. We will welcome those who want to come watch the harvest. Contact Macoupin Agricultural Antique Association president John Mabus at 217-556-0406 for information about dates. The blacksmith shop is open on Wednesdays for anyone who wants to come watch old fashioned blacksmithing. Our annual Christmas Show is scheduled for Dec. 4, 5 and 6. Hopefully, COVID-19 will be well enough contained by then that we can host everyone for our Christmas celebration.

Dan Hauter, President

Macoupin County Historical Society