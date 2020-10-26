Lester E. Lawton

Lester E. Lawton, 94, of Bunker Hill died at his residence Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:27 a.m.

He was born Aug. 24, 1926, in Brighton, to Arthur Lawton and Irene Marie (Morrison) Lawton. He married Mary (Stegall) Lawton. She preceded him in death Sept. 20, 2013.

He was retired after having been a farmer and over the road truck driver. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy after having served during WWII.

Lester was a past President of Kiwanis and past President of the Board of Trustees of Bunker Hill Ambulance Service. He was a member of the American Legion, Bunker Hill Food Pantry and United Methodist Church of Bunker Hill.

He is survived by his sons, Terry (Jean) Lawton of Bunker Hill and Charles “Chuck” Lawton of Bunker Hill; daughters, Gwen Lawton of Jerseyville, Diane Lawton of England, Dodie (Tommy) Brewer of Bunker Hill; grandchildren, Tammy (Dave) Hall, Jodie (Clay) Brewer-Peet, Aaron (Danielle) Brewer, Brian (Stephanie) Lawton and Stacy (John) Hrnyak; great-grandchildren, Morgan Hall, Jackson Hall, Kimberly Lawton, Gunner Lawton, Brady Hrnyak, Emma Brewer, Jenna Brewer, Matthew Brewer, James Brewer and Breanna Weatherford; great-great-granddaughter Victoria Mata and sister-in-law Ada Lawton.

Lester was preceded in death by his parents, spouse, brothers, Leo, Ted, Bernard (in infancy), sisters, Gertrude, Viola and Dorothy.

A public graveside service took place Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Bunker Hill Cemetery, Bunker Hill. Memorials are suggested to Bunker Hill Food Pantry or United Methodist Church of Bunker Hill .

Those wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.